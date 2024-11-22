Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Boosts Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 516,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises 9.4% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $61,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPUS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $121.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.46. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $97.00 and a 1 year high of $122.41.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

