Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Invests $261,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Objectivity Squared LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,194,000 after acquiring an additional 70,330 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $196.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $155.02 and a one year high of $197.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.