Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading 7.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.19. 1,367,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,350,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSNY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 399.3% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 21,971,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 17,571,426 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,235,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 697,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

