Polygon Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.03 Million (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Polygon coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polygon has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $14.03 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polygon

Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,336,568,344 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polygon

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

