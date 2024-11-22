Pony AI Inc. Plans $240 Million IPO for November 26th (PONY)

Pony AI Inc. (PONY) expects to raise $240 million in an IPO on Tuesday, November 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 20,000,000 shares at $11.00-$13.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Pony AI Inc. generated $84.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $106.8 million. The company has a market cap of $1.2 billion.

Goldman Sachs (Asia), BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, Huatai Securities and Tiger Brokers served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Pony AI Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We develop autonomous vehicle technology systems designed for robotaxis and robotrucks as well as other uses. We have partnerships with Toyota and other large OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We aim to mass commercialize our revolutionary autonomous driving technology to deliver safe, sustainable, and accessible mobility to people and businesses around the world. From the prospectus: “Pony is a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility. “On the public roads of Chinaâ€™s metropolises, Pony has achieved what was once only depicted in science fictionâ€‰â€”â€‰building a car that drives itself. Today, a commute in a driverless Pony robotaxi is not merely a display of groundbreaking technology, but becoming a part of the daily lives for many residents in these communities. As intuitive as a trip in a traditional taxi, hailing a ride withÂ “Ponyâ€™s robotaxi offers everyone a revolutionary mobility option to make our streets safer and greener, changing the way the world moves. Â “After one summons a ride on theÂ PonyPilotÂ mobile app, a robotaxi shows up at the designated pick-up spot quicklyâ€‰â€”â€‰looking no different from a traditional taxi, except for the equipped sensors watching and coping with the streets. But the difference lies beneath the surfaceâ€‰â€”â€‰no one is behind the driving wheel. Â “Passengers, wide-eyed with wonder, unlock the door using the app and climb into the back seat. The robotaxi hits the road and navigates the crowded urban districts confidently and smoothly, expertly handling unexpected snags with ease and intelligently identifying all the obstacles in its path, including other cars, pedestrians, construction zones, and even in inclement weather conditions. As the steering wheel turns itself with seamless precision, the car brakes and accelerates without any human intervention, until it pulls over steadily at the destination. “Stepping out of the car, the passengers pay the fare through the app and conclude this awe-inspiring ride. Meanwhile, the robotaxi drives itself away to pick up the next passenger, leaving one to ponder what other marvels the future holds. “Starting from scratch and bringing our technology to peopleâ€™s lives is by itself a testament to our commitment to autonomous mobility. Yet the progress we have made to date is what sets Pony apart from our peers: â€˘ “We were among the first in China to obtain licenses to operate fully driverless robotaxis in all four Tier-1 cities in China (namely Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen), and we are the only autonomous driving technology company that has obtained all available regulatory permits essential for providing public-facing robotaxi services within these Tier-1 cities, according to Frost & Sullivan. â€‹ â€˘ “We currently operate a fleet of over 250 robotaxis, which has accumulated over 33.5Â million kilometers of autonomous driving mileage, including over 3.9 million kilometers of driverless mileage. â€‹ â€˘ “We have formed a joint venture with Toyota and GTMC to advance the mass production and large-scale deployment of fully driverless robotaxis in China. In addition, we have partnered with other leading OEMs, such as SAIC, GAC and FAW, to co-develop and mass produce robotaxi vehicles. â€‹ â€˘ “Empowered by our strong partnerships with leading TNCs, such as OnTime Mobility, Amap and Alipay, we were among the first to offer fully driverless fare-charging, public-facing robotaxi services with substantial safety benefits and compelling passenger experience, according to Frost & Sullivan. â€‹ â€‹”Our average daily orders received per robotaxi exceeded 15 in the six months ended JuneÂ 30, 2024, setting a key milestone towards large-scale commercialization of LevelÂ 4 robotaxis. â€˘ “We currently operate a fleet of over 190 robotrucks, both independently and in collaboration with Sinotrans, Chinaâ€™s largest freight logistics company according to CIFA, which has amassed approximately 5.0 million kilometers of autonomous driving mileage. Over the course of its commercial operations, our robotruck fleet offers hub-to-hub long-haul freight transportation across China, accumulating over 767Â million freight ton-kilometers. In addition, we have collaborated with SANY, Chinaâ€™s leading truck manufacturer, to co-develop Level 4 robotrucks. â€‹ “Building upon our initial market success in China, Pony is steadfastly committed to providing this safe, sustainable, and accessible autonomous mobility on a global scale. To date, our presence has extended beyond China to encompass Europe, East Asia, the Middle East and other regions, ensuring widespread accessibility to our advanced technology. “With these milestones, Pony is on track to achieve large-scale commercialization of ourÂ Virtual DriverÂ technology. Specifically, we aim to develop a commercially viable and sustainable business model that enables the mass production and deployment of vehicles equipped with ourÂ Virtual DriverÂ technology across transportation use cases, providing autonomous mobility to people and businesses around the world.” Note: Net loss and revenue are in U.S. dollars (converted from China’s currency) for the period that ended June 30, 2024. Â (Note: Pony AI disclosed the terms for its IPO in an F-1/A filing dated Nov. 14, 2024: 15.0 million American Depositary Shares at a price range of $11.00 to $13.00 to raise $180.0 million. Background: Pony AI Inc. filed its F-1 on Oct. 17, 2024, for its IPO, without disclosing terms; estimated IPO proceeds are $100 million, a placeholder amount. Some IPO pros had estimated that Pony.AI could raise up to $300 million in its IPO. Background: Pony.AI submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on March 27, 2023.) “.

Pony AI Inc. was founded in 2016 and has 1359 employees. The company is located at 1301 Pearl Development Building 1 Mingzhu 1st Street, Hengli Town, Nansha District, Guangzhou, Peopleâ€™s Republic of China, 511458 and can be reached via phone at +86 020-3466 7656 or on the web at http://www.pony.ai/.

