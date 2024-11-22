Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.72 ($0.07), with a volume of 756482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Predator Oil & Gas Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £32.71 million, a PE ratio of -572.00 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Predator Oil & Gas Company Profile

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

