Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by Siena Capital Partners GP LLC

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC reduced its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,983,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 83,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 490.8% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 158,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 131,783 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFC opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $112.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 62.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $55,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,309.12. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

