Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,419 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $38,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $103,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.33.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $357.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.77 and a 200-day moving average of $311.53. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 518.19, a P/E/G ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

