Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 1,910.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,920 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 107.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA opened at $21.18 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.07.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,500,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,763.50. This trade represents a 35.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

