ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK) Stock Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.24 and traded as low as $43.24. ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF shares last traded at $43.59, with a volume of 136,686 shares changing hands.

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24.

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OILK. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF during the third quarter worth $354,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000.

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

