ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2024

Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company traded as high as $67.43 and last traded at $67.47. 11,447 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $66.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSM. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the third quarter valued at $209,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

