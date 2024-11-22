ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.19, but opened at $46.17. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $46.26, with a volume of 1,178,628 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 24.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 709,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 140,485 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

