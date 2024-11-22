ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Stock Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.70 and traded as low as $14.00. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 118,322 shares changing hands.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.21% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

