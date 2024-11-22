Prospera Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 53.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 43.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 906.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $47.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.36. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

