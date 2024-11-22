Prospera Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $20,854,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,256,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.02.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $340.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.46. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $357.09.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

