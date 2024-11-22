Prospera Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 616 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average of $98.50. The firm has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.