Prospera Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 37.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,819. This represents a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $12,230,877. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock opened at $485.51 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

