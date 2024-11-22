Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLX opened at $1.67 on Monday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

