Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) Shares Up 20% – Time to Buy?

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report) rose 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 755,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 697,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Proton Motor Power Systems Trading Up 20.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.45.

About Proton Motor Power Systems

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

