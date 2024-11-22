Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Trading Up 8.5 %
Pulmatrix stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21.
Pulmatrix Company Profile
