Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:PCRB)

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Price Performance
PCRB stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94.
Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Company Profile
