Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:PCRB)

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Price Performance

PCRB stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94.

Get Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF alerts:

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more.

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.