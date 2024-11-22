Putnam ESG High Yield ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.29 (NYSEARCA:PHYD)

Putnam ESG High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Putnam ESG High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
PHYD traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $51.40. 19,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,607. Putnam ESG High Yield ETF has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $133.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20.
