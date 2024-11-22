Q2 EPS Estimates for Fluence Energy Lowered by Roth Capital

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fluence Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

FLNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

Fluence Energy stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after purchasing an additional 60,633 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 135,957 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $825,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.