Q2 EPS Estimates for Powell Industries Raised by Sidoti Csr

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Powell Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Powell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $12.44 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Powell Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $287.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $364.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

In other news, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total transaction of $1,226,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,214.40. The trade was a 40.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total value of $1,738,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 677,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,512,131.10. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,906,386. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 25,920.5% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,674,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,410,000 after buying an additional 17,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,520,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries by 15.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

