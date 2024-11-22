Q2 (QTWO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Q2 (NYSE: QTWO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2024 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $76.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $105.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $91.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $86.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Q2 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

11/7/2024 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Q2 had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/18/2024 – Q2 had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/18/2024 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

9/30/2024 – Q2 had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $3.10 on Thursday, hitting $104.54. The company had a trading volume of 483,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,135. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.10. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $102,716.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 227,672 shares in the company, valued at $16,376,446.96. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $36,634.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,963 shares of company stock worth $2,321,659. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,125,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Q2 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,757 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

