Q4 EPS Estimates for GeoVax Labs Raised by Noble Financial

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) – Noble Financial raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for GeoVax Labs in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 20th. Noble Financial analyst R. Leboyer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.74). Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GeoVax Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($4.49) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for GeoVax Labs’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GeoVax Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $2.70 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.80) EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

