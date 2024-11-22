Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marqeta (MQ)

Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/6/2024 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.50 to $4.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

11/5/2024 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/5/2024 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

11/5/2024 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 1.73. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 17,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Marqeta by 633.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter worth about $57,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 7,852.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

