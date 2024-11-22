Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marqeta (MQ)

Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/6/2024 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.50 to $4.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.
- 11/5/2024 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 11/5/2024 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.
- 11/5/2024 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.
Marqeta Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ MQ opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 1.73. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marqeta
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.