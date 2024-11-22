Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Waters (WAT)

Waters (NYSE: WAT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/4/2024 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $360.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2024 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $415.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2024 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $380.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2024 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $345.00 to $360.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2024 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $325.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2024 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $363.00 to $410.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2024 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $332.00 to $360.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – Waters was given a new $389.00 price target on by analysts at Cfra.
- 10/15/2024 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2024 – Waters was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $355.00.
- 10/1/2024 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $335.00 to $355.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
Waters Stock Performance
NYSE:WAT opened at $368.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.57. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $393.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.99 million. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
