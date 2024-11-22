Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Waters (WAT)

Waters (NYSE: WAT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/4/2024 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $360.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $415.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $380.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $345.00 to $360.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $325.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $363.00 to $410.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $332.00 to $360.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Waters was given a new $389.00 price target on by analysts at Cfra.

10/15/2024 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Waters was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $355.00.

10/1/2024 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $335.00 to $355.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $368.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.57. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $393.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.99 million. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 190.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

