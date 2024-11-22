ReddCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.58 million and $28.31 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00091391 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00009585 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000047 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000043 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

