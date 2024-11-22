Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reed’s Stock Up 9.5 %
REED stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $3.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.10.
Reed’s Company Profile
