Renold (LON:RNO) Shares Down 7.8% – Time to Sell?

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.10 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49.63 ($0.62). Approximately 195,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 785,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.80 ($0.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.79 million, a P/E ratio of 680.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Renold plc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain products; and transmission chain products, including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

