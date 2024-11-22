Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Buys Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stock

Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Florida) recently bought shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). In a filing disclosed on November 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Baxter International stock on November 18th.

Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD) on 11/18/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) on 10/23/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) on 10/23/2024.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 165.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69.

Baxter International Cuts Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 580.03%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Baxter International by 73.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,772,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,541,000 after buying an additional 2,862,626 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $67,263,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,229,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,885,000 after buying an additional 541,575 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

About Representative Wasserman Schultz

Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 25th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Wasserman Schultz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 25th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on August 20, 2024. Wasserman Schultz was first elected to the U.S. House in 2004 from District 20. She previously represented District 34 of the Florida State Senate from 2003 to 2004, District 32 of the Florida State Senate from 2001 to 2003, and District 97 of the Florida House of Representatives from 1993 to 2001. She served as one of the Chief Deputy Whips of the Democratic caucus for the 113th Congress. She also served as the chair of the Democratic National Committee. On July 24, 2016, Wasserman Schultz announced that she would resign her leadership position at the end of the party’s convention. Wasserman Schultz was considered a possible candidate in 2016 for U.S. Senate. However, she announced on March 17, 2015, that she would not seek the Senate seat and would instead run for re-election to the House. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was born in Forest Hills, New York. Wasserman Schultz graduated from Half Hollow Hills High School East in 1984. She earned a B.A. and M.A. from the University of Florida in 1988 and 1990, respectively. Wasserman Schultz’s career experience includes working as a staffer to former U.S. Representative Peter Deutsch.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

