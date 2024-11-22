Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 22nd (ACHC, ACM, ADSK, AEE, AEP, AFRM, AIOT, AME, ASTL, ATKR)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 22nd:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $119.00 to $129.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $350.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $350.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $358.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $86.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $205.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $93.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) was given a C$24.00 target price by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $185.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.29) to GBX 575 ($7.24). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $117.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $135.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $110.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $81.00 to $86.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $650.00 to $550.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $41.00 to $46.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $22.00 to $16.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$81.00 to C$88.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $90.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $118.00 to $129.00. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $342.00 to $450.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $345.00 to $395.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $36.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $450.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $496.00 to $538.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $475.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $448.00 to $477.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $84.00 to $108.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$147.00 to C$154.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $118.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $5.50 to $10.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $72.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $71.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $92.00 to $135.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $135.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $100.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $110.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $110.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $130.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $94.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $125.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $132.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $99.00 to $113.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Evogene (TSE:EVGN) had its price target reduced by Ventum Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $116.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $180.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $210.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $33.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $200.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $20.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 201 ($2.53) to GBX 239 ($3.01). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $241.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $83.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $640.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $712.00 to $722.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $685.00 to $730.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $768.00 to $765.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $800.00 to $775.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $795.00 to $725.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $790.00 to $800.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2.50 to $1.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $17.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $57.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jet2 (LON:JET2) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,240 ($28.20) to GBX 2,385 ($30.03). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $36.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $205.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target raised by Panmure Gordon from C$26.40 to C$27.10.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $124.00 to $139.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $950.00 to $600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$85.00 to C$95.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $94.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $4.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $119.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $145.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $108.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $115.00 to $121.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $132.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $90.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $78.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $85.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $67.00 to $83.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $82.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $70.00 to $85.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $185.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $188.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$2.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $81.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $3.50 to $5.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $110.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$9.00.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$8.50.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $173.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $180.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.50 to C$57.00.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,170 ($14.73) to GBX 1,350 ($17.00). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from £135 ($169.96) to £145 ($182.55). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 970 ($12.21) to GBX 1,090 ($13.72). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $85.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $1.50 to $0.30. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $133.00 to $150.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $176.00 to $211.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) was given a C$13.00 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.60 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $13.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $6.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

