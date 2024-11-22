Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 22nd (ACHC, ACM, ADSK, AEE, AEP, AFRM, AIOT, AME, ASTL, ATKR)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 22nd:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $119.00 to $129.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $350.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $350.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $358.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $86.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $205.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $93.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) was given a C$24.00 target price by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $185.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.29) to GBX 575 ($7.24). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $117.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $135.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $110.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $81.00 to $86.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $650.00 to $550.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $41.00 to $46.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $22.00 to $16.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$81.00 to C$88.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $90.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $118.00 to $129.00. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $342.00 to $450.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $345.00 to $395.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $36.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $450.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $496.00 to $538.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $475.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $448.00 to $477.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $84.00 to $108.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$147.00 to C$154.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $118.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $5.50 to $10.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $72.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $71.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $92.00 to $135.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $135.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $100.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $110.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $110.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $130.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $94.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $125.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $132.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $99.00 to $113.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Evogene (TSE:EVGN) had its price target reduced by Ventum Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $116.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $180.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $210.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $33.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $200.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $20.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 201 ($2.53) to GBX 239 ($3.01). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $241.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $83.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $640.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $712.00 to $722.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $685.00 to $730.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $768.00 to $765.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $800.00 to $775.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $795.00 to $725.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $790.00 to $800.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2.50 to $1.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $17.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $57.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jet2 (LON:JET2) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,240 ($28.20) to GBX 2,385 ($30.03). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $36.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $205.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target raised by Panmure Gordon from C$26.40 to C$27.10.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $124.00 to $139.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $950.00 to $600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$85.00 to C$95.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $94.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $4.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $119.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $145.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $108.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $115.00 to $121.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $132.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $90.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $78.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $85.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $67.00 to $83.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $82.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $70.00 to $85.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $185.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $188.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$2.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $81.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $3.50 to $5.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $110.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$9.00.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$8.50.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $173.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $180.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.50 to C$57.00.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,170 ($14.73) to GBX 1,350 ($17.00). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from £135 ($169.96) to £145 ($182.55). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 970 ($12.21) to GBX 1,090 ($13.72). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $85.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $1.50 to $0.30. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $133.00 to $150.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $176.00 to $211.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) was given a C$13.00 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.60 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $13.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $6.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

