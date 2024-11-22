ResMed Holds Annual Meeting; Board of Directors Elected and Auditors RatifiedSAN DIEGO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nov 21, 2024– ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) held its annual meeting of stockholders on November 20, 2024, to address key matters in corporate

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2024

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read ResMed’s 8K filing here.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Stories