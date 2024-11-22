Reviewing Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) & Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF)

Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF – Get Free Report) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sense Technologies and Garrett Motion”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Garrett Motion $3.89 billion 0.45 $261.00 million $1.02 8.00

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Sense Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

86.3% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Garrett Motion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sense Technologies and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sense Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Garrett Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Garrett Motion has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.15%. Given Garrett Motion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Garrett Motion is more favorable than Sense Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sense Technologies and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A Garrett Motion 6.54% -31.48% 10.00%

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Sense Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sense Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sense Technologies, Inc. develops and markets automotive safety devices that enhance driver awareness of people or obstacles located in vehicle blind spots in the United States. It offers Guardian Alert Doppler awareness system, which warns vehicle drivers of the presence of people or obstacles in blind spots that exist behind their vehicles when backing up. The company markets its Guardian Alert product primarily to automobile and truck dealers, fleet operators, and other after-market automotive industry participants. It also offers ScopeOut, a system of specially designed mirrors that are placed at specific points on automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, or commercial vehicles to provide drivers a complete view behind the vehicle. The company markets its ScopeOut product to department stores and other retailers as an after-market automotive safety product, as well as sells online at sensetech.com. The company was formerly known as Graham Gold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Sense Technologies, Inc. in October 1997. Sense Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications. In addition, it provides mechanical and electrical products for turbocharging and boosting internal combustion engines, as well as compressing air for fuel cell compressors, and compressing refrigerant for electric cooling compressors. The company offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Rolle, Switzerland.

