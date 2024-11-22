RH (NYSE:RH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $367.24 and last traded at $366.00, with a volume of 382789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of RH from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.14.

Get RH alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 215.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.35.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total transaction of $707,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $27,016.86. This trade represents a 98.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,935. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in RH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in RH by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of RH by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.