Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 9,791,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 39,566,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $32,196.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 378,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,334.94. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,162.64. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,184,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 589,382 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 86,433 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,662 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.