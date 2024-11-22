Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Price

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

ATKR stock traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.55. 435,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,469. Atkore has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $194.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.93.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,290.30. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $14,986,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Atkore in the second quarter worth $23,306,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 386.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 449,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,535,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

