Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Stock Price Up 11.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Free Report) were up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 111,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 67,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$15.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.10.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

