Samir (Sam) Hallab Sells 10,527 Shares of Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Stock

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Free Report) insider Samir (Sam) Hallab sold 10,527 shares of Fiducian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$9.05 ($5.88), for a total value of A$95,300.93 ($61,883.72).
Fiducian Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.
About Fiducian Group
