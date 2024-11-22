Saqib Baig Sells 36,776 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CAO Saqib Baig sold 36,776 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $276,923.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,298.21. This represents a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Saqib Baig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $244,000.00.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.93. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Peloton Interactive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25,397.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 392,141 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 130,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,212,000 after buying an additional 1,215,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.