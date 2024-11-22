Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,732,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001,296 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Savara were worth $28,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Savara by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Savara by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,063,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 148,673 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Savara during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Savara by 15.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,837 shares in the company, valued at $621,969.15. This trade represents a 10.48 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Savara Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $3.25 on Friday. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $556.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Research analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SVRA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Savara from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

