Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading 9.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.12. Approximately 317,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,124,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRRK. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scholar Rock from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $768,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,681.70. This represents a 37.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $5,477,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,497.28. This represents a 56.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,413,889 shares of company stock valued at $40,652,551. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 95.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 119,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,223,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after acquiring an additional 114,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth $1,093,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

