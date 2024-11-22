Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

