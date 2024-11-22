Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.33), with a volume of 9321849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.33).

Science in Sport Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £61.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.14.

Insider Activity at Science in Sport

In other Science in Sport news, insider Henry Turcan acquired 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £18,720 ($23,567.92). Insiders own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

