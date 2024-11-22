Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Scor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

About Scor

OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 1.30. Scor has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

