Scotiabank Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Price Target to C$69.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$71.50 to C$69.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$54.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$51.77 and a 1-year high of C$64.95. The company has a market cap of C$6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.70%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

