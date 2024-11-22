Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys New Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 367,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,800,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 287.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in SentinelOne by 778.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on S. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.73.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $335,286.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,637,710.01. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $114,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,757.60. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,125 shares of company stock worth $10,367,734 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:S opened at $28.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 0.65. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
SentinelOne Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
