Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys New Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 367,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,800,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 287.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in SentinelOne by 778.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on S. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $335,286.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,637,710.01. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $114,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,757.60. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,125 shares of company stock worth $10,367,734 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $28.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 0.65. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.