Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $10,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $149.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.56 and a 12 month high of $228.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

