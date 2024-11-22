Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,369 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,208,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $520,922,000 after purchasing an additional 145,983 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,254,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Maximus by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,904,000 after purchasing an additional 79,092 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 277.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 878,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,878,000 after purchasing an additional 645,760 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at $607,841.52. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Down 7.1 %

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Shares of MMS opened at $74.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.83 and a 52 week high of $93.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

